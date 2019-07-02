KENDALLVILLE - Howard James Froelich, 91, of Kendallville, passed away at his home on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Mr. Froelich was born July 16, 1926, to Edwin and Gertrude (Hammel) Froelich. They are deceased.

He attended Avilla School and was inducted into the United States Army on Oct. 10, 1944, and was stationed in Europe during WWII. He was wounded in battle on Palm Sunday, April 17, 1945, and was discharged on July 24, 1946. He served his country with honor.

Upon his return from the war, he married Evelyn B. Walter on Oct. 12, 1947, and Evelyn preceded him in death on Aug. 23, 2005. They were married for 58 years.

Howard was a longtime semi truck driver. He drove local delivery routes as well as managing O.I.M. Transit in Kendallville. Later he drove truck for Indianhead and A.B.F., which completed a 40-year truck driving career.

He was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church in Kendallville.

He was a lifetime member of VFW Post 2749 and American Legion Post 86, both in Kendallville.

Survivors include a daughter, Diane K. Griffith, of Kendallville; son, Edwin J. and Brenda A. Froelich, of Kendallville; daughter-in-law, Deb Baughman, of Trafalgar, Indiana; three grandchildren, Natalie M. Whan, of Brownstown, Indiana; Todd and Jennifer Froelich, of Kendallville; Amy and Neal Sloffer, of Fort Wayne; and Amanda Hale, of Manhattan, New York; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Ian, and Aaron Whan; Abigail Raypole, Zachary Sloffer, MacKensie Sloffer, and Calliope Froelich.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Evelyn; daughter, Connie M. Baughman; son-in-law, John L. Baughman; and three sisters.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 4-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. John Lutheran Church, with one hour of visitation prior to the funeral service.

The Rev. Phillip Rigdon will officiate the service.

Military honors will rendered following the funeral service at the church.

A private burial will take place at Lake View Cemetery.

