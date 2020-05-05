|
ANGOLA - Howard D. Snyder, age 87, of Angola, Indiana, passed away of natural causes at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Northern Lakes Healthcare Center in Angola, Indiana, where he was a resident.
Mr. Snyder was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Korean conflict, and was a lifelong farmer raising livestock. He drove school bus for MSD Schools for 18 years.
Howard loved camping, talking to people, and socializing. He never met a stranger and loved to get down on the floor and play with the grandkids.
Howard D. Snyder was born on July 14, 1932, in York Township, Steuben County, Indiana, the son of Roger and Margaret (Wilson) Snyder.
He married his wife of 65 years, Lois J. Maginn, on Jan. 2, 1955, in Edon, Ohio, and she survives.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, David (Linda) Snyder, of Angola, Judy Johnson, of Indianapolis, Indiana, Janet Leaman, of Hamilton, Indiana, and Duane (Shannon) Snyder, of Angola; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Zada Nickolas, of Phoenix, Arizona.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold and Herschel; and one sister, Ester Means.
In keeping with Howard's requests, there will be no service, with private interment taking place at Columbia Cemetery.
Krill Funeral Service, 204 West Indiana St., Edon, Ohio, has been entrusted with arrangements.
