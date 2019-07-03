KPCNews Obituaries
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
First Christian Church
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
First Christian Church
Hugh Carlson


1939 - 2019
Hugh Carlson Obituary

KENDALLVILLE - Hugh Edward Carlson, 80, of Kendallville, died Monday, July 1, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.

Mr. Carlson was born Jan. 4, 1939, in Peoria, Illinois, to Francis Wayne Carlson and Ruth (Dillon) Carlson. They are deceased.

He was also preceded in death by his first wife of 51 years, Melody Lane (Maanum) Carlson, in 2016.

He married Marty Pyle on Oct. 7, 2017.

Hugh honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1962-1964, during the "Berlin Buildup" as a radio announcer at the American Forces Network Europe and came home to be a broadcast journalist for some 40 years at radio stations including WTMJ Milwaukee, WCKY Cincinnati and WJR Detroit.

Hugh's highest award was the Mortage Bankers Association's Janus national award which he won for WTMJ-TV in 1975, for the best TV business series in the nation. He also won many other radio broadcasting awards throughout the years.

In 1992, Hugh had a near-death experience which changed his life forever. Because of that experience, he went into Christian ministry and produced the weekly Christian radio program "Worship." It was on the air for 10 years and on five stations including WAWK Kendallville and WNRL Ligonier.

His survivors include his wife, Marty Pyle Carlson, of Kendallville; son, Eric and Diana Carlson, of Lake Orion, Michigan; two grandchildren, Joshua and Grace; stepdaughter, Kim and Roger Bolen, of Kendallville; stepson, Brad and Kari Sage, of Kendallville; stepson, Gary and Michelle Sage, of Kendallville; and nine step-grandchildren and eight stepgreat-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 5, 2019, at noon, at First Christian Church with one hour of calling prior to the funeral service.

Pastor Bob Farmer will officiate the service.

Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church.

Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.

Published in KPCNews on July 3, 2019
