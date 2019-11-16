KPCNews Obituaries
|
Services
Miller Stewart Funeral Home
1003 S. Main Street
Middlebury, IN 46540
(574) 825-2930
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Chupp Auctions
890 S. VanBuren St.
Shipshewana, IN
View Map
Ida Miller


1934, - 2019
Ida Miller Obituary

SHIPSHEWANA - Ida Miller, 85, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died at 9:15 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at her residence.

She was born on Feb. 10, 1934, in Topeka, Indiana, to John and Anna (Yoder) Raber.

On March 8, 1955, in Topeka, she married Levi D. Miller. He survives.

Survivors in addition to her husband are two daughters, Edna (Lester) Miller and Erma (Vernon) Lambright, all of Shipshewana; five grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ervin (Clara) Raber, of Shipshewana, and Monroe (Naomi) Raber, of Topeka; sister-in-law, Betty Raber, of Topeka; and brother-in-law, Mel (Alice) Frey, of Topeka.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Floyd Miller; great-grandson, Jared Dean Lambright; two sisters, Edna Frey and Sue Troyer; and brother, Levi Raber.

Ida was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Visitation will be all day Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at family's residence, 973 S. VanBuren St., Shipshewana.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Chupp Auctions, 890 S. VanBuren St., Shipshewana.

Services will be conducted by Bishop Homer Bontrager and the home ministers.

Burial will be at East Barren Cemetery, Shipshewana.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in KPCNews on Nov. 16, 2019
