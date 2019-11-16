|
SHIPSHEWANA - Ida Miller, 85, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died at 9:15 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on Feb. 10, 1934, in Topeka, Indiana, to John and Anna (Yoder) Raber.
On March 8, 1955, in Topeka, she married Levi D. Miller. He survives.
Survivors in addition to her husband are two daughters, Edna (Lester) Miller and Erma (Vernon) Lambright, all of Shipshewana; five grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ervin (Clara) Raber, of Shipshewana, and Monroe (Naomi) Raber, of Topeka; sister-in-law, Betty Raber, of Topeka; and brother-in-law, Mel (Alice) Frey, of Topeka.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Floyd Miller; great-grandson, Jared Dean Lambright; two sisters, Edna Frey and Sue Troyer; and brother, Levi Raber.
Ida was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be all day Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at family's residence, 973 S. VanBuren St., Shipshewana.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Chupp Auctions, 890 S. VanBuren St., Shipshewana.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Homer Bontrager and the home ministers.
Burial will be at East Barren Cemetery, Shipshewana.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements.