Ilene Deller
FREMONT - Ilene (Rosie) Deller, 94, peaceful passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at home with her family and her cat by her side, in Fremont, Indiana.

She was born on Feb. 9, 1926, to Grover Cleveland and Mable (Fifer) Rose.

Rosie married the love of her life, Blaine (Deak) Deller on Oct. 12, 1943.

She worked as a housekeeper for many years at Angola Holiday Inn in Angola and at Potawatomi Inn located in Pokagon State Park, Angola, Indiana.

Surviving are a son, Rick (Karen) Deller, of Fremont, Indiana; a daughter, Candy (Paul) Oliver, of Angola, Indiana, and special caregiver/daughter, Barb (Don) Wolf, of Angola, Indiana. Also surviving are her eight grandchildren, Wendy (Pete) Reynolds, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Robin Creager, of Fremont, Indiana, Brian Oliver, of Fremont, Indiana, Alrick Deller, of Fremont Indiana, Ilene Deller, of Lansing, Michigan, Angie (Scott) Masseau, of Angola, Indiana, Laura (Joe) Teeter, of Union City, Ohio, and Chris (Cathy) Book, of Angola, Indiana; 21 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren. 

Rosie enjoyed camping with the Pokagon Saddle Club, Michigan Trail Riders, mowing her lawn, doing jig-saw puzzles, spending time with her family and friends and all of her animals!

She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Deak; a son, Randy Deller; a sister, Maxine Reynolds; a brother, Willard Rose; grandson, Michael Book; and a great-grandson, Anthony Strawser.

Due to COVID-19, there will be a celebration of life at a later date at Buck Lake Ranch!

Memorials can be made to Steuben County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 28, Angola, IN 46703 or the Steuben County Humane Society, P.O. Box 204, Angola, IN 46703.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.



Published in KPCNews on Nov. 24, 2020.
