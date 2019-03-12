KENDALLVILLE - Imogene D. Hamman, 93, of Kendallville, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Hickory Creek in Kendallville.

She was born March 17, 1925, in Steuben County to Orville and Blanche (Fireoved) Powers.

On July 20, 1945, in Auburn she married Marion F. Hamman. He preceded her in death on Oct. 12, 2013.

Mrs. Hamman was a homemaker.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Kendallville where she served as a deacon and usher.

Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Kaye and Roger Gamble of Sleepy Hollow, Illinois; a son and daughter-in-law, Gilbert "Gene" and Sue Hamman of Kendallville; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Dean Hamman; and four brothers, Oved Powers, Foy Powers, Dean Powers and Devon Powers.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with the Rev. Stan Kessler officiating. Burial will be in Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville.

Calling is Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to the First Presbyterian Church in Kendallville.

View a video tribute after Wednesday or share memories and condolences at youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.