Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
6424 Winchester Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 424-1525
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
6424 Winchester Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
6600 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN
1938 - 2019
Ina Langschied Obituary

SHAKOPEE, Minn. - Ina Dianne "Dee" Langschied, 81, of Shakopee, Minnesota, formerly of Fremont and Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.

She was born on Feb. 3, 1938, and grew up in Yankeetown, Indiana, a daughter of the late Earl and Rebecca (Cox) Pfafflin.

She worked for 25 years as a claims adjuster for State Farm Insurance before retiring. She was a member at VFW Aux. 10006, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, as well as St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Angola, Indiana.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and playing the slot machines in Vegas. She also enjoyed being outdoors and traveling the country, especially Hawaii.

Surviving family include her daughter, Dinah (Dave) Hyatt; granddaughter, Stephanie McConnell; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; stepdaughters, Bev Nichter and Holly Amber (Tim Roling); stepsons, Bill (Jeanie) Langschied, Jim Langschied (Gwen Cheang), and Tom (Nancy) Langschied; sister, Gayle Wimmenauer.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband, Elmer Langschied; son, Duke Hart; brothers, Milo, Michael Moses, and Michael Pfafflin.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 6600 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Memorials may be made to American .

Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com.

Published in KPCNews on Nov. 13, 2019
