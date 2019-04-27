AVILLA - Indigo Ivy Gonzalez, 5 weeks, died Thursday, April 25, 2019, at her home in Avilla surrounded by her family.

She was born in Fort Wayne on March 20, 2019.

Surviving are her parents, Phillip Gonzalez and Margaret Conley of Avilla; grandparents, Bryan Conley of Corunna, Erin Deming of Camden, Michigan, and Tony and Sandy Gonzalez of Corunna; and numerous other relatives.

No services are planned at this time. Feller and Clark Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.