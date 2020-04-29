KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Resources
More Obituaries for Inez DePew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Inez DePew


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Inez DePew Obituary

ROME CITY - Inez A. DePew, age 71, of Rome City, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Northridge Village in Albion, Indiana, where she had resided the past five years.

Inez was born in Hollybush, Knott County, Kentucky, on Dec. 29, 1948, to Woodrow and Corsie (Smith) Jacobs. She was adopted by Larry and Loretta Collins, who survive her in Wawaka, Indiana.

She loved family get-togethers, listening to and playing music with her family and friends, cooking, camping and traveling. Inez also loved shuffleboard and she played in a shuffleboard league for many years. She spent many summer nights at country music concerts at Buck Lake Ranch. She loved the Grand Ole Opry, seeing the sights of Nashville and enjoying Mother Nature.

Her other survivors include her sons, Marion "Peanut" Ritchie Jr., of Wawaka, Carl Ritchie, of Rome City, and Marty Ritchie, of Wolcottville; grandchildren, Corey Ritchie, David Ritchie and Candice Ritchie; great-grandchildren, Kennedy Ritchie, Damen Ritchie, Kaidan Ritchie, and Hunter Ritchie; and step-great-grandson, Brenndon Way; sisters, Jeanette and Jimmy Perkins, of Rome City and Andrea Kelly, of LaGrange; and brothers, Harold Jacobs, of Hollybush, Kentucky, Travis Hicks, of Kendallville, and Sherman Hicks, of Ligonier.

She was preceded in death by her biological parents, Woodrow and Corsie; sister, Virgie Slone; and brothers, Virgil Jacobs and Paul Jacobs.

No services will be held now, but there will be a gathering of family and friends to celebrate Inez's life at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Inez's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hite Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -