Irene Bontrager

Irene Bontrager Obituary

MILLERSBURG - Irene M. Bontrager, 76, of Millersburg, died on Wednesday, June 5, at Woodside Rest, Dundee, Ohio, from natural causes.

She was born on Feb. 15, 1943, in Topeka, to Milton and Anna (Hochstetler) Lambright.

On Dec. 18, 1962, in Topeka, she married Ervin A. Bontrager, he survives.

Survivors in addition to her husband are six daughters, LorAnna (LaVern) Hochstetler, of Middlebury, Arlene (Al) Fry, of Millersburg, Thelma (Dave) Bontrager, of Middlebury, Ramah (Ervin) Lehman, of Millersburg, Treva (Mervin) Miller, of Topeka, Glenda (Menno) Hershberger, of Millersburg; two sons, Kenneth (Jewel) Bontrager, of Goshen, Leon (Darlene) Bontrager, of Middlebury; 30 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Ramah (Chris) Slabach, of Shipshewana, Wilma (Freeman) Frey, of Middlebury, Nettie Glick, of Shipshewana; and two brothers, Chris (Fannie Mae) Lambright, Freeman (Ada) Lambright, both of Topeka.

She was preceded in death by her parents; great-grandson, Isaiah Bontrager; and brother-in-law, Freeman Glick.

She was a homemaker and a member of Old Order Amish Church.

Visitation will be after 2 p.m., on Thursday, June 6, 2019, and all day Friday, June 7, 2019, at the family residence, 9775 W. C.R. 400S, Millersburg.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Saturday, June 8, 2019, also at the family residence.

Services will be conducted by Bishop Levi Lee Beachy and the home ministers.

Burial will be at Honeyville Cemetery, Topeka. Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in KPCNews on June 6, 2019
