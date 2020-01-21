|
DELTA, Ohio - Irene C. Garrow, age 91, longtime resident of Delta, with her family by her side; passed away Sunday night, January 19, 2020.
She was born in Wauseon on March 30, 1928 to the late Conrad Haas and Amelia (Stomberger) Haas.
On September 3, 1950 she married Hal Garrow who preceded her in death in 2011.
Irene was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon, Fulton County Farm Bureau, Shirts and Skirts square dancers as well as a lifelong resident of Fulton County.
A proud homemaker, mother and farmer; her hobbies included crocheting, quilting and tending to her flowers.
Along with her parents and husband, Hal; Irene was preceded in death by her infant son, Michael Lee Garrow in 1952; siblings, Amelia Kasper, Katherine Warner, Marie Dinius, Carl Haas, Anna Weber, Martha Wagner, Bertha Graber, Rosa Williams, Laura Mull and Ada Haas.
Irene is survived by her loving children, Jeanette (Dean) Meridew of Angola, IN, Lou Ann (Marvin) Wheeler of Wauseon and Larry (Sonia) Garrow of Wauseon; grandchildren, Chris Wheeler, Jason Meridew, Corey Meridew, Zackary Garrow and Bridget Garrow; nine great grandsons and two great granddaughters.
Friends will be received one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 398 S. Shoop Ave, Wauseon, Ohio 43567; where a funeral service honoring her life will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Pastor Roger Marlow will be officiating. Private interment for the family will be at Wauseon Union Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta.
In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Trinity Lutheran Church of Wauseon in her memory.
