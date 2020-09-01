Irene Hawks

WAWAKA - Irene (Shannon) Hawks, age 77, of Wawaka, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at home.

She was born on Nov. 29, 1942, the daughter of Janis Elaine (Meroney) and Charles Jefferson Shannon.

On May 21, 1992, she married Arthur Hawks. He preceded her in death on May 15, 2002.

Irene is survived by two sons, Stew Adkison, of Wawaka, Indiana; and Frank Hawks, of Rome City, Indiana; a grandson, Frankie Hawks, of Brimfield; two siblings, Charlotte Sue Rossi, of Middletown, Ohio, and Roseann (Robert) Frick, of Kendallville, Indiana; her late twin sister, Maureen's children, Becky, Tina, Rocky and Jimmy; along with several additional nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and three siblings, Rita Louise Shannon, Steven Jefferson Shannon, and twin sister, Maureen Taylor.

Irene graduated from Wawaka High School and then Ravenscroft Beauty College in Fort Wayne. She later retired from Silgan Plastics in Ligonier, Indiana, after many years of service.

Irene enjoyed playing Wii games with her family and friends, and cheering on the Colts and Purdue.

A graveside gathering will be held at Cosperville Cemetery in Irene's honor on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, beginning at 2 p.m.

The family would like to encourage wearing masks and social distancing as much as is possible.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Parkview Noble Hospice.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.