Services
Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett
1277 C.R. 56
Garrett, IN 46738
260-357-0444
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett
1277 C.R. 56
Garrett, IN 46738

Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Garrett, IN

Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Garrett, IN

Irene Molargik Obituary

GARRETT - Irene M. Molargik, age 94, of Garrett, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Majestic Care of West Allen.

She was born May 21, 1925, in Whitley County to George H. and Hazel M. (McCreary) Owen. She married Leo F. Molargik Sr. on June 21, 1947 in Ege and he died Jan. 1, 1988.

Mrs. Molargik worked in assembly at Garrett Flexible for eight years, retiring in 1973.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Garrett.

She is survived by two sons, Robert Lee (Verneda) Molargik of Auburn and Leo (Nancy) Molargik Jr. of Columbia City; two daughters, Carol (Doc) Shaffer of Alamosa, Colorado and Mary (Larry) Etter of Auburn; a sister, Myrtle Bohnenberger of Avilla; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo F. Molargik Sr.; parents George H. and Hazel M. Owen; brothers Francis Paul Owen and Ted Owen; sisters Lila Schmuck and Lavina Maulsby; a granddaughter; and a great-grandchild.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Garrett,with Fr. Jim Shafer officiating.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, and from 9-10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

Burial will follow in Ege Catholic Cemetery, Ege.

Memorials are to the donor's choice.

You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org.

Published in KPCNews on Aug. 11, 2019
