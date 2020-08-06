1/1
Irene Wilsey
1945 - 2020
FREMONT - Irene Marilyn Wilsey, age 75, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Aperion Care of Angola.

Irene was born on July 1, 1945, in Dayton, Ohio, to Herbert and Marilyn (Timpe) Dowidat.

She attended Orland Schools and later graduated from Angola High School.

She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, bird watching and gardening.

Irene married Charles Lynn Wilsey on Oct. 25, 1964, in Angola, Indiana.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Wilsey, of Fremont, Indiana; daughters, Robin Ward, of Auburn Hills, Michigan, and Amy (Barney) Ross, of Fremont, Indiana; three grandchildren, Brandin Ross, Josie Ross and Chloe Ward; a brother, Richard (Rosie) Dowidat, of Angola, Indiana; and a sister, Kathleen (Gary) Bowles, of Columbia, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.

Pastor Mike Cain will officiate the service.

Calling hours will be held prior to the service from noon to 1 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home.

Burial will follow the service at Lakeside Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorial donations in her memory may be directed to Heartland Hospice.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Beams Funeral Home
AUG
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Beams Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St
Fremont, IN 46737
2604952915
