SHIPSHEWANA - Irene Wingard, 91, of Shipshewana, died at 12:52 a.m., on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at her residence.

She was born on Oct. 28, 1927, in Topeka, to Perry and Amanda (Miller) Lehman.

On Dec. 11, 1947, in Topeka, she married Olen J. Wingard. He died Feb. 24, 1999.

Surviving are three daughters, Ruby (Amos Jr.) Schlabach, and Etta Fern (Melvin H.) Yoder, both of Shipshewana, Marlene (Wayne) Fry, of Topeka; three sons, Wilbur (Liz) Wingard, of Topeka, Glen Wingard, and Lavern (Vicki) Wingard, both of Middlebury; 21 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ruby Yoder, of Topeka, and Wilma (Wilbur) Lambright, of Shipshewana; and sister-in-law, Lizzie Ann Lehman, of Goshen.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; three great-grandchildren; and brother, Mervin Lehman.

She was a homemaker and a member of Old Order Amish Church.

Visitation will be after 1 p.m., on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, and all day Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the family residence, 1820 N. C.R. 625W, Shipshewana.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Friday, June 28, 2019, also at the family residence.

Services will be conducted by Bishop Vernon Slabach and the home ministers.

Burial will be at East Barren Cemetery, Shipshewana.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.