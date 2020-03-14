|
HUDSON - Iretta Alice Hanna, 87, of Hudson, Indiana, was born in Goshen, Indiana, on Jan. 18, 1933, and was greeted in heaven on March 12, 2020.
Her parents were William and Helen (Scott) Bradford.
On Dec. 20, 1969, in Helmer, Indiana, she married Bruce E. Hanna. He survives in Hudson.
Mrs. Hanna graduated from Goshen High School in 1951. She attended Heidleburg University in Ohio, for two years. She received her bachelor's degree from Goshen College in 1956, and her master's degree from St. Francis College in 1969.
After 36½ years of teaching sixth grade at Prairie Heights Community School, she retired in 1995. She continued to volunteer at Prairie Heights Middle School until she was unable, listening to sixth grade book reports.
She was an active member of Salem Center Presbyterian Church until her death. She served on the Session, Presbyterian Women, and choir.
Iretta loved to read and embroider quilts.
Also surviving are three daughters, Helen "Lucy" (Chuck) Meeks, of Hudson, Alice (John) Bremer, of Howe, and Sheri (Paul) Mowery, of Leo; two sons, Gary (Kathi) Hanna, of Hudson and Rob Hanna, of Hudson; 12 grandchildren, Kelly (David) Blackburn, Jessica Bremer, Traci (Joseph) Smith, John A. Bremer, Danielle (Andrew) Kipsey, Lindsay (Matt) Hawkins, Jarod (Molly) Mowery, Ryan (Gina) Hanna, Benjamin Hanna, Christopher Hanna, Courtney Hanna, and Chad Blankenship; 19 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Atta "Tatsy" Hayes, of Rome City.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Anne Kreider; and a brother, Ed Bradford.
Funeral services will be Monday, March 16, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Salem Center Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Dr. Maria Rutland officiating.
Burial will be at Prince of Peace Cemetery.
Pallbearers are John A. Bremer, Ryan Hanna, Benjamin Hanna, Christopher Hanna, Jared Mowery, Andrew Kipsey, Matt Hawkins, Joseph Smith, and David Blackburn.
Calling is Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 2-6 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson. and one hour prior to the service on Monday, March 16, 2020, at the church.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Salem Center Presbyterian Church or Prairie Heights Middle School Student Council.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.