ANGOLA - Ima June (Moughler) Seltenright, 91, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on Oct. 13, 1928, in Garrett, Indiana, to Ora and Majel (Knox) Moughler. They preceded her in death.

After graduating from Butler High School in 1947, she married Ralph (Pete) Seltenright on June 26, 1948. Together they had three children, whom they raised in Butler, Indiana.

She had a love for music and Ima June frequently performed in the church choir, and sang with family and friends.

She worked in the front office for Crane Edmund Corp., which later became DeKalb Molded Plastics, until she retired at the age of 63.

Following the death of her husband in 1987, Ima June moved to Angola, Indiana, where she was a member ofAngola United Methodist Church and the Angola Garden Club. Always active and social, Ima June did not stay retired for long. When the Angola Walmart opened in 1991, she became one of the stores first greeters - a role she would enjoy for two decades until she retired again, at the age of 83.

She moved to Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne in April 2015, for assisted living and later for care of Alzheimer's disease.

She is survived by her three children, Thomas (Laurie) Seltenright, of Harbor Springs, Michigan, Barb Bolinger, of Angola, Indiana, and William (Mary) Seltenright, of Auburn, Indiana; three sisters, Lila Dohner, Eileen McKee, and Linda Moughler; seven grandchildren, Michelle, Brice, Joshua, Peter, Grant, Will and Gabriel; and six great-grandchildren, Leighton, Kennedy, Arlo, Margot, Rumi and Elenor.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph (Pete) M. Seltenright; infant granddaughter, Elizabeth Seltenright; and brother, Larry Moughler.

Private graveside services will be held at the Butler cemetery.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Steuben County Community Foundation, 1701 N. Wayne St., Angola, IN 46703 or Heartland Hospice, 1315 Directors Row #210, Fort Wayne, IN 46808.

