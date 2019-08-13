|
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - Norma Isabelle (Smith) Leas died on Aug. 3, 2019, at age 97, in Thousand Oaks, California. These words are in honor of a life so beautifully lived.
She was born in Butler, Indiana, on Dec. 2, 1921, to Paul C. and Blanche E. (Lung) Smith. She grew up on the family farm near Helmer, Indiana.
She attended the elementary one-room school called Custer and then graduated from Ashley High School in 1939.
She moved to California in 1942, and worked at Gainsborough Photography Studio in Long Beach, California, as a color artist, hand-tinting black and white portraits.
She met Larry Leas, who had moved from Ashley, Indiana, to the San Fernando Valley, to pursue his aeronautical engineering career.
They were married Dec. 19, 1943, at a Methodist Church in Hollywood and remained longtime members.
Isabelle worked for Litton Industries from 1960 to 1977.
She and Larry loved to travel and made the effort to bring their family back to Indiana, nearly every summer to visit relatives. They never forgot their roots in Indiana.
At Larry's passing in 1981, they were living in Mesa, Arizona.
Isabelle will be greatly missed, but leaves many wonderful memories of her unconditional love, faith and compassion to her family and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Paul and Blanche Smith; husband, Larry Leas; two daughters, Lauraine Leas and Sue Arrigoni; and siblings, Pauline McBride, Hilda Reinoehl, Lloyd Smith, Richard Smith, Janet Tracey, Jean Knisely and Betty Vernia.
Isabelle is survived by three children, Lauretta Hoofman, John Leas, and Bernie Sterns, all of California; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one sister, Beth Hoskins; and three brothers, Gilbert Smith, Van Smith and Wayne Smith.
Memorial requests are to DSANI (Downs Syndrome Assoc., Northeast IN.) P.O. Box 13611, Fort Wayne, IN 46865 or the little church she loved in this area, St. John's United Church of Christ, 0027 C.R. 23, Ashley, IN 46705.