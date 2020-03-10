KPCNews Obituaries
WOLCOTTVILLE - Jack Doyle Binkley, 82, of Witmer Lake near Wolcottville, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville, Indiana.

Mr. Binkley was born near Fremont, Indiana, on May 30, 1937, to George Daniel Binkley and Mary Alice (Parker) Binkley. They preceded him in death.

He graduated from Angola High School in 1955, and honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1960-1966.

He married Carolyn May Hornbrook on June 24, 1972, in Fremont.

Jack was a retired carpenter and worked in construction 40 years.

He was a member of Maple Grove Church and LaGrange American Legion.

His survivors include his wife, Carolyn Binkley, of Witmer Lake; daughter, Betty Jo and Bruce Spears, of Spring, Texas; sons, Robert and Laura Binkley, of Janesville, Wisconsin, and William and Rebecca Binkley, of Waukegan, Illinois; four grandchildren, Joshua Binkley, Jonathon Binkley, Daniel Binkley and Katelyn Binkley; one great-granddaughter, Grabrielle McKenzie; sisters, Judy and Richard Maneval, of Grayslake, Illinois, and Slena and Kenneth Smith, of Lake Linden, Michigan; brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard and Sara Smith, of Fremont, Norma Walters, of Coldwater, Michigan, Richard and Gladys Hornbrook, of Jacksonville, Florida, Harold and Jeannie Hornbrook, of Angola, and Clayton Derrow, of California.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mary Lou Rouleau and Patty Derrow; and brother-in-law, Theodore R. "Ted" Hornbrook.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at noon, at Maple Grove Church, 806 S. Main St., Topeka, Indiana.

Visitation will be held prior to the service at the church from 10 a.m. to noon.

Pastor Jason Gingrich will officiate the funeral service.

Burial with military honors will follow at Teeters Cemetery near Fremont.

Memorial donations may be made to the .

Share a favorite memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 10, 2020
