Jack Chrysler
ANGOLA - Jack Wesley Chrysler, 86, of Angola, Indiana, died on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, Indiana.

He was born on Nov. 27, 1933, in Angola, Indiana, to Claude and Zelda (Teegardin) Chrysler.

Jack married Theresa Yvette Branchaud on May 11, 1957.

Jack had worked on the family farm. He also worked for the Angola Street Department for 17 ½ years, retiring on May 30, 2003.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran.

Surviving are his son, Steven Chrysler, of Angola, Indiana; daughters, Susan (John) Herlan, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, Rita (Jeff) Tubbs, of Vanderbilt, Michigan, Debbie Chrysler, of Angola, Indiana, Sheila Moran, of Angola, Indiana, and Laura (Sam) Sharudin, of Fort Wayne, Indiana. Also surviving are his 15 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Theresa Yvette Chrysler, on March 24, 2016; and two brothers, Mark Chrysler and Richard Chrysler.

Graveside services will be at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana, with Pastor Mike Cain officiating.

Military Honors will be by the Angola American Legion Post 31 and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard.

Memorials in Jack's memoris may be given to Heartland Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.



Published in KPCNews on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
