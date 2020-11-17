ALBION - Jack William Cole, age 88, of Albion, Indiana, went to be with his Savior on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Jack was born on Dec. 13, 1931, to Loyd and Lillie (Lewis) Cole.

Jack graduated from Albion High School and attended Purdue University in Fort Wayne. He served in the U.S. Army 7th Infantry Division during the Korean War.

Jack returned to Albion, Indiana, where he was a 30-year dairy farmer and retired in 1998, from Central Noble Schools Maintenance Department.

An award winning woodworker, his creations are cherished by family and friends.

Jack married Nancy L. (Pyle) on July 16, 1954, in Albion, Indiana, where they have resided their entire lives, with recent winters spent in Harlingen, Texas, refining their board game skills with snowbirds from around the country.

They are members of Merriam Christian Chapel in Albion.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; and children, Susan Londt, of Muncie, Indiana, Patrick (Judy) Cole, of Albion, Indiana, Peggy (Robert) Sellers, Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Scott (Yvonne) Cole, of Albion, Indiana; 14 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Loyd and Lillie Cole; an infant son, Jay; and son-in-law, Dennis Londt.

Services will be at Merriam Christian Chapel, 3985 South US-33 Albion, Indiana, on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at 11 a.m., with burial at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion, Indiana, with Military Honors.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., at the church and on Friday from 10-10:45 a.m. before the funeral service at the church.

Due to Covid-19 consideration, the family cherishes your prayers and understands if you are unable to attend. Masks are mandatory and social distancing is required for those attending in person. Social media renditions will be available to celebrate Jack's well-lived life at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors Project.

Harper Funeral Home - Albion Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements.