|
KENDALLVILLE - Jack Henry Edmonds, age 90, formerly of Wawaka, died Monday, March 2, 2020 at Orchard Pointe in Kendallville. Jack was born on February 13, 1930 in Whittier, California to the late Cleland and Vera (Reidenbach) Edmonds.
At the age of 11 the family moved back to Wawaka where he went to and graduated from Rome City High School in 1948. He honorably served his country in the United States Air Force.
On January 25,1953 he married Betty Jean Smolinske in Kendallville. She preceded him in death on July 28, 2019. After 66 years of marriage, she had been the most wonderful wife.
Jack worked for International Harvester for 25 years and 9 years for Starcraft. He farmed until he was 29 years old. Jack also drove for the Amish for many years with a great crew of carpenters. When he was 67, with Betty's urging, he entered a Gillette 3 point shooting contest with the grand prize being $1 million. He won the chance to shoot in San Jose and Indianapolis in March of 1997. He finally won his chance at the $1 million shot. Although he missed the shot, he always said the experience was one of the highlights of his life.
Survivors include, sons, John and Sharon Edmonds of Wawaka, David and Kathy Edmonds of Kendallville, James and Brenda Edmonds of Wawka; son-in-law, Dean Lusby of Sunbury, Pennsylvania; 16 grandchildrenand 24 great grandchildren.
Jack was preceded in death by his loving wife Betty; an infant son and daughter David and Ann Renee; a daughter, Deborah Lusby in 2012; and a sister Arleen Hyde.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Hite Funeral Home with Rev. David Mathews officiating.
Burial will take place at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Memorial donations may be made to Faith United Methodist Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.