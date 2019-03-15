PUNTA GORDA, Florida - Jack Leon Fifer, 78, passed away March 11, 2019, in Punta Gorda, Florida. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 60 years, Ruth Ann (Ihrie) Fifer, and by his proudest accomplishments, Cheryll Polley (Larry), Scott Fifer (Lisa), Ann Hall (JD); his pride and joys and biggest fans, his grandchildren, Michael Brown (Farrah), Tyler Fifer, John David Hall III, Christa Fifer, Savannah Hall, and great-granddaughter Braylee Brown. Jack was committed to his family and helped support them to achieve their full potential. After graduating Kendallville High School in 1958 he went on to attend Indiana State University and started his lifelong career at Indiana Bell/AT&T where he retired after 35 years as a supervisor. Jack spent his retired years fishing and cracking jokes at Lake of the Woods in northern Indiana. He cherished his time with his friends, golfing, going on fishing trips to Canada, and traveling. Jack's love for baseball brought him to coach his son and grandson for many years. He had admirable Bocce techniques and brought his sense of humor with him to Mapleleaf in Port Charlotte. He had a big love for the Indiana Hoosiers especially basketball and Bobby Knight and enjoyed watching Bobby attack the telephones. Jack is most remembered for his fun-loving and many times inappropriate humor; he truly had a joke for every occasion. Through his 20-year battle with Parkinson's disease he always maintained his humor and never complained. His love for his wife and family was one of a kind and will always be cherished. He valued his faith and is now safe in the loving arms of Jesus Christ. Friends are welcome to join the family Friday, March 15, starting at 2 p.m. and a memorial service following at 3 p.m. at the Charlotte Memorial Crematorium in Punta Gorda, Florida. There will also be a memorial service at Lake of the Woods in the coming summer 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation, .