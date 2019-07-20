Home

ANGOLA - Jack C Nicole II, age 65, died Thursday, July 18, 2019.

Jack was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Jack C. Nicole and Norma Dean (Weikel) Nicole on March 20, 1954. They are deceased.

He was president of Stay Home Senior Care located in Angola, Indiana.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Nicole; his children, Baily D. Nicole, Zachary A. Wickard, and Dane W. Bowser; his sister, Evelyn Thomas; his brothers, Fred Nicole and Charles (Cheri) Nicole.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jack C. Nicole III; and his sister, Barbara Nicole.

There are no services at this time.

Donations can be made in Jack's memory to 4-County Transitional Living (4ctl.org).

Published in KPCNews on July 20, 2019
