Jack North
1927 - 2020
WOLCOTTVILLE - Jack Lee North, 92, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in LaGrange, Indiana, where he had resided since January 2019.

He was born on July 19, 1927, in LaGrange, to George and Pauline (Miller) North.

On March 15, 1949, in Noble County he married Betty J. Weirich. She preceded him in death on July 19, 2016.

Jack was a lifetime area resident. He lived on his farm his entire life. He worked for Seagly Propane in Kendallville for many years and for the LaGrange Highway Department before he retired.

He was a lifetime member of Woodruff Grove United Methodist Church.

Mr. North was president of Woodruff Cemetery for 25 years and helped his son mow the cemetery. He put in hundreds of hours working there.

Jack enjoyed farming, watching sports, and mowing.

Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Jacqueline and JR Young, of Wolcottville; a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Cheryl North, of Wolcottville; six grandchildren, Stephanie (Troy) Blake, Stacie (Shane) Rasler, Travis (Erin) Young, Tanner (Callie) North, Brennen North, and Khyleigh North; and six great-grandchildren, Austin Blake, Alivia Rasler, Alayna Rasler, Aspen Young, Sophie Young, and Enslee North.

He was also preceded in death by three sisters and brothers-in-law, Lucille and Everett Cook, Nedra and Elmer Seagly, and Naomi and Everett Trowbridge.

Funeral services will be Saturday, June 20, 2020, at noon, at Woodruff Grove United Methodist Church, with Pastor Jim Taylor officiating.

Burial will follow at Woodruff Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Mike North, JR Young, Travis Young, Tanner North, Brennen North, Troy Blake, and Shane Rasler.

Calling is Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon at the church, following social distancing practices. Masks are required per the LaGrange County Health Department.

Preferred memorials are to Woodruff Grove Cemetery Association.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.comnort.



Published in KPCNews on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Woodruff Grove United Methodist Church
JUN
20
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Woodruff Grove United Methodist Church
