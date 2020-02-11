|
Jack D. Renkenberger, 96, of Kendallville died Saturday, February 8, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.
He was born March 7, 1923, in Wayne Township, Noble County to Earl A. and Grace M. (Smith) Renkenberger.
He honorably served in the U.S. Navy.
On May 9, 1953, in Angola he married Beverly Ann Horn. She preceded him in death on May 7, 2006.
Mr. Renkenberger worked in construction as a journeyman electrician.
He was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Kendallville.
Jack could be seen faithfully walking every day at Wal-Mart. He enjoyed feeding the squirrels and going for drives to check out any new construction in our community.
Surviving are a daughter, Melanie (Terry Wagner) Renkenberger of Kendallville; three grandchildren, Adam (Shannon Aker) Meyer of Kendallville,Sarah (Art Doner) Meyer-Scheurich of Auburn, and Ashley (Charlie) Xu of Evanston, Illinois; four great-grandchildren, April (Thomas) Henry, Korbin Meyer, Akeisha (Sean Heiman) Meyer, and Zyin Meyer; two great-great-grandchildren, Ryker Heiman and Remi Heiman; a brother-in-law, Roger Heintzelman of Cromwell; and beloved family friend, Scott Vorndran of Kendallville.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Smith; and a brother, Earl Thomas Renkenberger.
Funeral services will be Friday, February 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State Street, Kendallville with Pastor David Mathews of Faith United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville.
Honor guard services will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard.
Pallbearers are Adam Meyer, Korbin Meyer, Terry Wagner, Scott Vorndran, Sean Heiman, and Art Doner.
Calling is Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Faith United Methodist Church or the Humane Society of Noble County.
