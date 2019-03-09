Jack L. Rowlison, formally from Butler, Indiana, passed away on March 7, 2019, in Mesa, Arizona, after an eight-month battle with cancer. Jack was born on May 13, 1947, to Nelson and Clara Rowlison of Stroh, Indiana. Both parents are deceased. Also preceding Jack in death was his sister Beverly (Duane) Howe of Strohand his brother Bill Rowlison of Angola, Indiana. Jack is survived by his wife Kay, whom he married on July 3, 1989. Also surviving are his son Steve of Garrett, Indiana, daughter Michelle (Rick) Johnston of Garrett, stepdaughter Shannon (Jack) Lilly of Butler, stepson Thomas Ross of Hicksville, Ohio, and his favorite fur baby, Gypsy. Ten grandchildren survive: Jestene Lilly, Jayden (Whitney) Lilly, Colton Ross, Brylee Ross, Nicholas Johnston, Natalie Johnston, Alicia Johnston, Tyler Rowlison, Shae (Raina) Rowlison and Paige Rowlison. Two great-grandchildren survive: Riley Rowlisona and Elliot Altevogt, along with one sister Margie (Don) Burrell, of Angola. Jack was a member of the 1965 graduating class of Salem Center High School where he made many lifelong friends. After graduation Jack was drafted into the Army, serving from Aug. 2, 1966, until June 13, 1968. While proudly serving his great country in Vietnam, Jack was awarded the Bronze Star. Jack worked for the Dana/Eaton Corp. in Auburn for 30 years before retiring. After his retirement Jack became an over-the-road truck driver for 10 years, followed by part-time grounds maintenance at the DeKalb County Airport. Not fond of the Indiana cold temperatures, snow and ice, Jack and Kay spent winters in various areas of the South for several years. Eventually they became full-time RV'ers and enjoyed that lifestyle for seven years. They recently settled down in beautiful Mesa, Arizona. While traveling in their RV, Jack made many good friends from all over the world. While living in Butler, Jack was a member of American Legion Post 202, serving on the Honor Guard. Once in Arizona, Jack joined Post 27, in Apache Junction. Memorial contributions in memory of Jack Rowlison may be made to the Fort Defiance Humane Society, 7169 OH 15, Defiance, OH 43512, and the Wreaths Across America program. A memorial service will be held on a later date at Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn, Indiana. As he wished, cremation will take place in Arizona. The final resting place for Jack Rowlison will be in the Marion National Cemetery located in Marion, Indiana. Condolences may be sent to the family at fellerandclark.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.