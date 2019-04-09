Jack L. Rowlison, formerly of Butler, passed away on March 7, 2019, in Mesa, Arizona, after an eight-month battle with cancer. Jack was born May 13, 1947, to Nelson and Clara Rowlison of Stroh. Both parents are deceased. Also preceding Jack in death was sister Beverly (Duane) Howe of Stroh, and brother Bill Rowlison of Angola. Jack is survived by his wife Kay, whom he married on July 3, 1989. Also surviving are his son Steve of Garrett, daughter Michelle (Rick) Johnston of Garrett, stepdaughter Shannon (Jack) Lilly of Butler, stepson Thomas Ross of Hicksville, Ohio, and his favorite fur baby, Gypsy. Ten grandchildren survive: Jestene Lilly, Jayden (Whitney) Lilly, Colton Ross, Brylee Ross, Nicholas Johnston, Natalie Johnston, Alicia Johnston, Tyler Rowlison, Shae (Raina) Rowlison and Paige Rowlison. Two great-grandchildren survive: Riley Rowlison, Elliot Altevogt. Also surviving is one sister, Margie (Don) Burrell, of Angola. Jack was a member of the 1965 graduating class of Salem Center High School where he made many lifelong friends. After graduation Jack was drafted into the Army, serving from Aug. 2, 1966. until June 13, 1968. While proudly serving his great country in Vietnam, Jack was awarded the Bronze Star. Jack worked for the Dana/Eaton Corp. in Auburn for 30 years before retiring. After his retirement Jack became an over-the-road truck driver for 10 years, followed by part-time grounds maintenance at the DeKalb County Airport. Not fond of the Indiana cold temperatures, snow and ice, Jack and Kay spent winters in various areas of the South, eventually becoming full-time RV'ers. They enjoyed that lifestyle for seven years. During their travels, Jack made many good friends from all over the world. They recently settled down in beautiful Mesa, Arizona. While living in Butler, Jack was a member of American Legion Post 202, serving on the Honor Guard. Once in Arizona, Jack joined Post 27, in Apache Junction. Memorial contributions in memory of Jack Rowlison may be made to the Defiance Humane Society, Defiance, Ohio, and the Wreaths Across America program. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, April 12, at 2 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn. Visitation will be one hour prior, at 1 p.m. Military honors will be provided prior to the celebration of life at 2 p.m. by the Butler American Legion Post 202 and active members of the United States Army. The final resting place for Jack Rowlison will be in the Marion National Cemetery located in Marion, Indiana. Condolences can be sent to the family at fellerandclark.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn.