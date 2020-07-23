1/1
Jack Shetley
1943 - 2020
Jack Shetley

AUBURN - Jack Charles Shetley, 77, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at his home in Auburn, Indiana.

He was born on May 7, 1943, in Waco, Texas, to James W. and Doris M. (Gray) Shetley. They have both preceded him in death.

He married Colleen Johnston on Sept. 29, 1978, in Auburn, and she survives.

Jack was a paint contractor for more than 40 years, owning and operating Shetley's Painting and S & F Painting, retiring in 2015.

He enjoyed fishing, collecting antiques and loved canning, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Also surviving are four children and their spouses, Jeremy Shetley, of Auburn, Amanda and Michael Collins, of Waterloo, Priscilla Fender, of Auburn and Sidney and Debbie Shetley, of Grove, Texas; six grandchildren, Bryan Shetley, Dominic Messer, Codey Shetley, Debra Collins, Hayley Fender and Michael Collins II; two sisters, Betty Zinn, of Kansas and Patricia Swearngan, of North Carolina; brother, Don Hammel, of Corpus Christi, Texas; and a sister-in-law, Hettie Shetley, of Auburn.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Bill Shetley Sr.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.

The Rev. Ron Stambaugh will be officiating.

Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn, with military honors by the United States Army and American Legion Post 97 of Auburn.

Visitation also will be from 2-6 p.m., on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to Feller and Clark Funeral Home to help with expenses.

The family encourages all that attend to wear masks and maintain social distancing on Sunday during visitation. Per the governor's mandate, masks are required for all services on Monday.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
JUL
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
JUL
27
Service
11:00 AM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
