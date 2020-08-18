KENDALLVILLE - Jack J. Skinner, 90, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville.

He was born on Jan. 27, 1930, in Portland, Indiana, to Kenneth Reid and Reba Leora (Beech) Skinner.

Jack was raised on a farm and was active in 4-H, showing Jersey cattle. He graduated from Portland High School in 1948. He was in band and lettered in baseball and football. He later helped with the 4-H Horse and Pony Club.

He served nine years in the Army National Guard, reaching the rank of Master Sergeant.

In June 1951, he married Betty Jo Councilman, who preceded him in death. They were blessed with a son, Donald Reid and a daughter, Bethany Ann.

On Oct. 1, 1966, he married Dorothy (LeMaux) Garner. They were married 45 years until her passing on April 18, 2011.

Mr. Skinner worked in the Muncie area as a Union carpenter. He retired from Hy-Matic Manufacturing in Kendallville after working there almost 24 years.

He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Avilla, Indiana, and was a huge Notre Dame fan.

Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Donald Reid and Melody Skinner; daughter, Bethany Ann Skinner; two granddaughters, Tiffany Mitchem and Taylor Skinner; and a great-granddaughter, Leora Claire Skinner, all of Kendallville; a step-daughter-in-law, Betty Garner, of Bluffton; and friend, Rose Marie Kemp.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, from 1-3 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.

Per the Governor of Indiana, face masks are required.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 3 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Dan Cosentino, of Legacy Church in Kendallville, officiating.

Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Catholic School, the Humane Society of Noble County, or the American Lung Association

View a video tribute after Wednesday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.