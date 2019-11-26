|
BUTLER - Jack D. Wallace, 83, of Butler, Indiana, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at The Laurels of DeKalb Nursing Home in Butler.
He was born Nov. 7, 1936, in Albion, Indiana, to Elwin L. and Velma G. (Murphy) Wallace. They preceded him in death.
He was a veteran of the United States Army
Jack married Sharon K. (Thorp) Houser on July 25, 2009, in Butler, and she survives.
He worked for the DeKalb County Co-Op in Waterloo for four years, S&S Tire in Auburn for more than 12 years, and Tireville in Garrett for 33 years, retiring in 2009.
He was a former member of Zion Lutheran Sixteen Church and attended Butler Church of the Nazarene.
Jack was also a member of Garrett American Legion Post 178. He served on the Corunna Volunteer Fire Department. He loved to garden and enjoyed taking part at the Farmers Market and sold produce and fruits.
Also surviving are four children, Jana (Barry) McEntire, of Knox, Jackie D. (Jimmy) Haverstock, of Butler, Kathy Wiseman, of Knox, and Ann M. (John) West, of Butler; seven stepchildren, Kelly (Tammy) Smith, of Kendallville, Diana Smith, of Florida, Cindy Moore, of Auburn, Tim Smith, of Kendallville, Monty (Wendy) Smith, of New Mexico, Jodi (Matt) Traster, of Butler, and Dave Houser, of Butler; 31 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two wives, Lani M. Wallace and Marjorie A. Wallace; two daughters, LeeAnn Wallace and Lynette Wallace; stepdaughter, Candy Houser; granddaughter, Brittany High Stinson; and two stepfathers, Herman Schurr and Emery Schurr;
Services will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with the Rev. Paul Patton officiating.
Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery in rural Garrett with military honors being conducted by the United States Army and American Legion Post 178 of Garrett.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial may be directed to Butler Church of the Nazarene or Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.