AUBURN - Jack Lee Wilcox, age 90, of Auburn passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Wilcox was born on April 14, 1930 in Garrett to Theron and Anna (Long) Wilcox.

He married Marlene Partee on March 5, 1951 in Garrett, she resides in Auburn.

Mr. Wilcox honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1951 through 1953. He was stationed in Hanou, Germany.

Jack worked for 47 years on the Baltimore & Ohio, the Chessie and the CSX Railroad systems. He was a hard worker and at times would be working two or three extra jobs to support the best for his family. Jack would deliver dry cleaning and owned a lawnmower repair business for many years. Jack was a man of many talents. There wasn't anything that he could not repair or build. Jack designed and helped build three family homes. He especially loved his childhood and adult homes on Lake Gage in Angola for over 65 years.

He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Garrett, Garrett Eagles, United Transportation Union, Garrett Historical Society, Garrett Reunion and he was a member of the Garrett American Legion Post 178 for over 65 years.

Survivors include his wife of 69 years Marlene Wilcox of Garrett; daughter and son-in-law Christine Wilcox Kneupper and her husband Darrel of Colorado; son and daughter-in-law; Terry and Sandi Wilcox of Auburn and Timothy and Judy Wilcox of Angola; 4 grandchildren and their spouses; Courtney and Andy McNear of Colorado, Curtis and Monica Wilcox of Chicago, Illinois, Andrew Wilcox of Auburn and Katelyn Wilcox of Auburn. He is also survived by six great grandchildren; Drew McNear, Peyton McNear, Morgon Wilcox, Conrad Wilcox, Harper Wilcox and Ellis Wilcox along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one grandson; Robert "Rob" Wilcox who passed away on Nov. 5, 2013, one brother; William "Bill" Wilcox, and two sister and brothers-in-law; Doris and Paul Daub and Mary Lou and Thomas DeWitt.

The family would like to thank Parkview Physicians Group Hospice for their care, especially Leah his nurse.

As per Jack's request a private family graveside service with military honors will be held at a later date.

Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett.

Memorial donations may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic School, 301 West Houston Street, Garrett, Indiana 46738.

