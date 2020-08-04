Jackie Estep

ALBION - Jackie Sue Estep, 75, went home to be with her Savior on Saturday Aug. 1, 2020, at her home in Albion, Indiana.

She was born on Dec. 26, 2020, in Wolf Lake, Indiana, to Merle and Marnice Walker. They preceded her in death.

She had worked at Kraft Foods in Kendallville, Indiana, during her early career and then was a dedicated homemaker.

Jackie was a long-standing member of Berean Baptist Church. Her greatest joys in life were growing in her faith of Jesus and any time spent gathering with her family. She was a great listener and an encouragement to those she talked to and never hesitated to strike up a conversation to get to know someone. She really enjoyed the birds outside at the birdfeeder on the porch, singing in church and coloring bookmarks and pictures, for her family.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Ray E. Estep, of Albion. They were married on April 20, 1968, at Kimmell United Methodist Church.

Jackie is also survived by her children, Andrew (Alyssa) Estep, of Albion; and Laura Ellen (Mark) Magnuson, of Albion; grandchildren, Audrey (Aron) Garlinghouse, Lukas Magnuson, Taylor Estep and Jackson Estep; siblings, Kay Luce and Linn Walker, both of Albion; Neil (Liz) Walker, of Cromwell, Indiana; and a sister-in-law, Karen Roller, of Westfield.

Jackie was preceded in death by a brother, Steve Walker.

Private services will be held, with a public memorial at a later date.

Burial will be at Wolf Lake Cemetery in Wolf Lake, Indiana.

Memorials may be made to Berean Baptist Church.

Arrangements by D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1420 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.

