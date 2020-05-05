KPCNews Obituaries
More Obituaries for Jackie Wirick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jackie Wirick

Jackie Wirick Obituary

SYRACUSE - Jackie J. Wirick, age 77, of Syracuse, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Goshen Hospital.

Jackie was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on Dec. 11, 1942, to Walter J. Wirick and Carol Bertina "Teenie" (Ross) Knafel. They preceded him in death.

Jack was a 1960 graduate of Avilla High School.

He was a hard worker throughout his life and worked multiple jobs, including sales for Western-Southern Life insurance as well as laborer and supervisory jobs for various places, including Flint & Walling, International Wire, Hendrickson Suspension, and Homecrest Cabinetry.

His passion was art and music. Jack painted, sketched, and did not pass up the opportunity to doodle caricatures.

He was raised in a musical family and once he bought his first guitar, he pulled together friends to form bands. Those included The Exits, The Right Direction, and The Who-Zat Band. They played and recorded music in and around the Fort Wayne area. Jack loved lake life.

On May 31, 1991, he married Linda Marie Magner and in 1997, they moved from Fort Wayne to Syracuse, where they lived the lake life together. They became central to the neighborhood and Jack referred to himself as the informal mayor of Syracuse. Jack traded his motorcycle for a golf cart and enjoyed driving around the lake when he was not boating.

His survivors include his wife, Linda Wirick, of Syracuse; sons, Kris Wirick, of Kendallville and Jeff Wirick of Wawaka; daughter, Mandy and Nik Havert, of Nappanee; stepdaughter, Kama and Jacquie Clapper-Erpelding, of LaOtto; three granddaughters, Emersyn and Quinn Clapper-Erpelding and Crystal Patton, of Fort Wayne.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Evalyn Fortman; and a brother, Philip Wirick.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Wolf Lake Cemetery, with Pastor Mike Albaugh officiating.

Preferred memorials may be made to the hospice or any other charity that does good work.

Share a favorite memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.

Published in KPCNews on May 5, 2020
