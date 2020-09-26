Jacob Clifford

GARRETT - Jacob Allen Clifford, age 36, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at his Garrett home.

He was born on Dec. 15, 1983, in Columbia City, Indiana, to John Allen and Carla Elaine (Hawn) Clifford.

He graduated from Columbia City High School in 2002. He then went on to graduate from the University of Indianapolis in 2006.

Jake married Mallory Knott on June 13, 2009, in Auburn. She resides in Garrett.

He was an eighth-grade social studies teacher at Garrett Middle School until 2008. Since then, he has served as the assistant principal at Garrett High School. He has also served as the head track coach, the assistant varsity football coach, the eighth-grade football coach and the junior varsity baseball coach. He also enjoyed broadcasting Garrett High School sports on WAWK radio.

Jake was an active member of First Church of Christ in Garrett.

He was a DJ and he was an avid Chicago Bears fan. Jake took pride in smoking meat and barbecuing for his family and friends. He also enjoyed coaching his girls in ittle league softball. Jake was a huge Garrett fan. He loved the school, he loved the kids and he loved the community. He was a loving husband, an amazing father and a wonderful friend. Jake will be greatly missed!

Survivors include his wife, Mallory Clifford, of Garrett; his four beloved children, Kinsley, Kloey, John and Jack, all at home; mother, Clara Clifford, of Columbia City; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tim and JoEllen Knott, of Garrett; brother-in-law, Colby Knott, of Garrett; sister-in-law and her fiancé, Jordyn Knott and Scott McLeod, of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Clifford; paternal grandparents, Paul and Hildreth Clifford; and maternal grandparents, Carl and Betty Hawn.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, from 2-8 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the Garrett High School Performing Arts Center, 801 E. Houston St., in Garrett, with Brother Bud Owen officiating.

Burial will take place at Cedar Creek Cemetery in Garrett.

Memorial donations may be directed to the Clifford Children College Fund in care of the Garrett State Bank, 120 W. King St., Garrett, IN 46738, the GKB Education Foundation, P.O. Box 286, Garrett, IN 46738 or the Garrett High School Athletic Department, 801 E. Houston St., Garrett, IN 46738.

Condolences may be sent to the family at fellerandclark.com and on the Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.