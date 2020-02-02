Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Life Changing Church
2201 N. Wayne St
Angola, IN
Visitation
Following Services
ANGOLA - Jacqueline McDowell, 81, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

She was born to Jack and Elvira Brewer.

She will always be remembered as a grandmother who made everyone smile.

She is survived by eight children, Stephen (Yvette) McDowell, of Berne, Indiana, Michele (John) Swygart, of Angola, Indiana, Shelley (Guy) Hendricks, of Hernando, Mississippi, Lindy Saraceno, of Angola, Indiana, Scott McDowell, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jan McDowell, of Sturgis, Michigan, Jeffrey McDowell, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Paul (Suzanne) McDowell Jr., of Youngstown, Florida; 18 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by both parents; husband, Paul McDowell Sr.; brother, LaVerne "Moe" Brewer; daughters, Cindy Mirkle, and Shannon McDowell; grandson, James Hendricks; and granddaughter, Sondra McDowell.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Life Changing Church, 2201 N. Wayne St., Angola, IN 46703, with visitation to follow.

Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 2, 2020
