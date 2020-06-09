Jacqueline Stultz
ANGOLA - Jacqueline R. (LeClerq) Stultz, 84, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Angola, Indiana.

She was born on Jan. 27, 1936, in Leavenworth, Kansas, to Adrian and Maude Ethel (McMillen) LeClerq.

Jacqueline had worked at ILC in Fremont, Indiana, until they closed and then retired from ITW Ransburg, which was formerly known as DeVilbiss in Angola, after 20 years of service.

Jacqueline married Roger L. Stultz on Dec. 25, 1982. Together they enjoyed traveling and wintering at Mission Bell RV Park in Mission, Texas.

She enjoyed bowling and was a member of a few bowling leagues, including The Lakers in Angola, and also the Mission Bell Bowling League in Texas.

Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving is her husband of 37 years, Roger L. Stultz, of Angola; daughters, Deborah (Douglas) Grandin, of Angola and Darlene (Tom Hoover) Moser, of Pleasant Lake; step-children, Alan (Lynette) Stultz, of Columbia City, Indiana, Pamela Werner, of Angola, Indiana, and Todd (Rhonda) Stultz, of Angola, Indiana. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren, Brian Sommers, Justin Sommers, Amanda Sommers, Brittnay Huey, Brandy Chavez, Keith Werner, Kurt Werner, Hunter Stultz, Sommer Stultz, Matt Stultz and Mellissa Douglas; 19 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one step-daughter, Jan Stultz.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana, with Pastor John Boyanowski officiating.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Friday, June 12, 2020, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Bronson Cemetery in Bronson, Michigan.

Memorials in Jacqueline's memory may be made to Steuben County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 28, Angola, Indiana 46703.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.



Published in KPCNews on Jun. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
