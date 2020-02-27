Home

Jacquelyn Pelliccia

FREMONT - Jacquelyn Sue "Susie" Pelliccia, 81, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.

She was born in Toledo, Ohio, to Doyle Endsley and Frances Emans Endsley on June 3, 1938. They preceded her in death.

Jacquelyn is survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert. She is also survived by her daughter, Jennifer and husband, Kevin Hiles; sons, Robert W. and his wife, Wendy, Anthony Joseph and his wife, Stacey; and sister, Margaret Percy. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Kathryn Hiles, Zachary Hiles, Alyson Hiles, Amanda Pelliccia, Bailey Pelliccia, Jacquelyn Grace Pelliccia, and Jack Pelliccia.

Jacquelyn requested that there be no funeral, but rather a celebration of her life to be held at a later date.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 27, 2020
