FREMONT - Jacquelyn "Jackie" Therese Wooley, 64, of Fremont, passed away peacefully in her sleep, in her home, early Saturday morning, March 30, 2019. Jackie battled and died from complications from a very rare form of Parkinson's disease, multiple systems atrophy. Jackie was born in Wyandotte, Michigan, Oct. 10, 1954, to Gordon and Frances (Wozniak) Lewandowski. They have preceded her in death. She graduated from Mount Carmel Catholic School in 1972 and had a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Western Michigan University and Master's Degree of Education from the University of Michigan, Dearborn. Jackie taught elementary school in Detroit and Allen Park, Michigan, Edon and Blakeslee, Ohio, and the bulk of her 37-year teacher career for MSD of Steuben County, various grades at Hendry Park and Carlin Park schools. On Nov. 20, 1982, Jackie married and is survived by Fred John Wooley. Also surviving is their son Joseph (Krista) Wooley; sister, Judy (Tom) Winkler; brother, Rick (Betsy) Lewandowski; brothers-in-law Frank (Joan) Wooley and Gary (Rhonda) Wooley; 10 nephews and nieces; and 13 great-nephews and nieces. Jackie was an ardent knitter, voracious reader, and wonderful baker. She served on the Fremont Public Library board of directors and guided a monthly book club. She enjoyed the outdoors and shared a love of nature with her husband and family. She liked the simple things in life, eagerly awaiting the arrival of the first robin, redwing, and eastern phoebe. She enjoyed watching her Baltimore orioles with coffee from the back deck and watching snowfalls from the kitchen windows. Jackie was quiet, gentle and very spiritual, loving her Catholic faith, church, and Polish heritage. She loved her teacher colleagues, family and friends. Her No. 1 favorite job was that of mother of their son, Joseph. She was quick to help anyone with a project or provide baked goods, hesitant to ask for help when stumped. She was a fighter when it came to her disease and supported fellow fighters at the YMCA Rock Steady Boxing Program. Calling will be Sunday, April 7, from 2-5 p.m., with a short prayer service at 5 p.m., at Beams Funeral Home, 200 W. Toledo St., Fremont, Indiana. A funeral Mass will occur at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 700 W. Maumee St., Angola, Indiana, at 11 a.m. Monday, April 8. Calling will also take place in the church foyer one hour prior to Mass. Memorials are to Father Solanus Capuchin Mission, 1820 Mount Elliott St., Detroit, MI 48207 or St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 700 W. Maumee St., Angola, IN 46703, or to RSB Steuben County YMCA, 500 E. Harcourt Drive, Angola, IN 46703. Condolences may be sent online to beamsfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Beams Funeral Home, beamsfuneralhome.com.