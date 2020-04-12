KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
(260) 485-8500
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqulyn Donat
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqulyn Donat


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqulyn Donat Obituary

Jacqulyn Donat

GRABILL - Jacqulyn K. Donat, 76, of Grabill, Indiana, died on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at The Cedars of Leo.

Born on July 23, 1943, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Roy and Iona Graber.

She is survived by her children, Tammy (Lawrence) Carter, Teresa Schmidt, Tina (Dave) Crosby, Jeremy, (Misty) Donat, and Jessica Donat; 14 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Donald R. Donat, in 2018.

Private family services are being held, and a Celebration of Jacqulyn's Life will be held at a later date.

Burial will be at Leo Memorial Cemetery, Leo.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne.

Memorial donations may be given to the donor's choice.

For online condolences, please visit www.hockemey ermillerfh.com.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqulyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -