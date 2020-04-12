|
Jacqulyn Donat
GRABILL - Jacqulyn K. Donat, 76, of Grabill, Indiana, died on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at The Cedars of Leo.
Born on July 23, 1943, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Roy and Iona Graber.
She is survived by her children, Tammy (Lawrence) Carter, Teresa Schmidt, Tina (Dave) Crosby, Jeremy, (Misty) Donat, and Jessica Donat; 14 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Donald R. Donat, in 2018.
Private family services are being held, and a Celebration of Jacqulyn's Life will be held at a later date.
Burial will be at Leo Memorial Cemetery, Leo.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne.
Memorial donations may be given to the donor's choice.
