Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
James Burnham


1931 - 2019
James Burnham Obituary

ANGOLA - James K. Burnham, 87, of Angola, Indiana, died on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on Nov. 16, 1931, in Chicago, Illinois, to Charles and Evelyn (Leach) Burnham.

He married Janice E. Fox on April 19, 1980.

James owned and operated J & J Menswear in Angola, Indiana.

Surviving are his daughter, Jeanine Bartholomew, of Wilmington, North Carolina; his son, Christopher Burnham, of Manchester, Michigan; and his special friend, Bernice Sherman, of Angola.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janice E. Burnham, on Dec. 24, 2017, and his son, James Burnham.

James's wishes were to have no services.

Memorials in James's memory may be given to the .

Arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.

Condolences may be expressed online through our website at www.weichtfh.com.

Published in KPCNews on Sept. 19, 2019
