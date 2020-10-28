1/
James Cassel
1935 - 2020
James Kenneth Cassel was born in Richmond, the son of Margaret and Walter Cassel, on Aug. 13, 1935.

He died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

He served in the Korean War as a member of the Air Force Military Police, Canine Unit. Following the war, Jim became a PGA professional golfer.

He spent the rest of his life in all aspects of the golfing world. He was involved in competitive golf, course design and development, course maintenance and management. His passion was for coaching and teaching the game. 

He loved the outdoors and all animals, especially cats. Jim was quick to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. 

He was a devout Catholic.

Jim was preceded in death by his grandson, David Carnahan and his wife, Martha DeBolt Cassel. 

He is survived by his daughters, Carla Carnahan of West Lafayette and Katrina Becker of Greensboro, North Carolina and his grandchildren, Michael and Kaitlin Carnahan and Nathan, Barbara and Paige Becker. 

Jim always had a word of cheer, concern and comfort for others. He was known for a great sense of humor and will be greatly missed by his friends and family.

A funeral mass will be held Friday, Oct. 30, 220 at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Angola.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.



Published in KPCNews on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
