LIGONIER - James "Jimmy" Edgar Deel, age 55, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly, on Monday, July 6, 2020, at home.

He was born on Jan. 23, 1965, the son of Edgar and Patsy Deel in Richlands, Virginia.

On Aug. 29, 1990, he married Kelley Winship.

Jimmy is survived by his wife of nearly 30 years, Kelley Deel, of Ligonier, Indiana; his daughter, Kassie (Loren) Cunningham, of Ligonier, Indiana; his grandson and best friend, Fletcher; a granddog, Harley; his parents, Edgar and Patsy Deel, of Ligonier, Indiana; and his sister, Sue (Gene) Slabach, of Shipshewana, Indiana.

Jimmy graduated from West Noble High School in 1983.

He enjoyed fishing, watching Nascar and loved his daughter and grandson more than anything. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

A funeral service will be held in Jimmy's honor on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 LIncolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.

Pastor Jimmy Shepherd will officiate.

Burial will follow at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell, Indiana.

Family and friends will be received from 5-7 p.m., on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Yeager Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions in honor of Jimmy may be given to the family for his grandson, Fletcher.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

