LAKELAND, Fla. - James Martin Donaldson, of Lakeland, Florida, passed away on Nov. 28, 2019, at age 90, in Community Heart/Vascular Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana, surrounded by family.

Born in Auburn, Indiana, on July 10, 1929, he was preceded in death by parents, Georgia (Phelps) and Newell Donaldson; and more recently by his brother, Joe, of Auburn, Indiana.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn (Gonser), of 66 years; sons, Mark (Kathleen), of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Eric (Mary Beth), of Denver, Colorado, and Roger, of Casselberry, Florida; daughter, Laura Lyons (John), of Valrico, Florida; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Jim and his father, Newt, were charter members of Elks Club #1978 in Auburn, where Jim served as an officer.

He commenced his career at Borg Warner Company in Auburn, and later was chief engineer at Safeguard PowerTech Systems, Federal Gear Division in Kendallville, Indiana. He furthered his career as advanced transmission designer at GM Hydra-Matic in Ann Arbor, Michigan, until his retirement in 1995.

Jim was a humorist, tinkerer and inventor, holding several patents in his name and was published with projects underway until his death.

At his wishes, a service will be private at a later date.

Published in KPCNews on Dec. 10, 2019
