Carney-Frost Funeral Home
603 S. Detroit Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
260 463-3444
James Elliott

James Elliott Obituary

James Elliott

LAGRANGE - James "Ed" Elliott, age 72, of LaGrange passed away on Wednesday July 31, 2019 at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.

He was born on January 12, 1947 in Stockbridge, Michigan to Joseph and Lola (Hicks) Elliott.

He was a self employed truck driver all of his life. He enjoyed fishing, music, playing guitar and reading the bible.

He married Loretta Wilson. She survives. Also surviving is two daughters; Jamie and Robert Hankinson of Ontario and Dana and Matt Fisk of Shipshewana, one brother, Leon and Tonya Elliott of Macy, two sisters; Delores and Don Burkhead of LaGrange and Alice F. Patterson of Kendallville, eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Patty (Patterson) Elliott in 1997, one son, James E. Elliott Jr on December 15, 1966, two brothers; Clovis Hoover and Denver Elliott, five sisters; Marie Dyszynski, Ruth Terry, Virginia Likes, Jean Bassler and Georgia Orange.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday August 6, 2019 from 2 p.m. at the New Freedom Baptist Church, LaGrange until the funeral service on Wednesday August 7, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. with the Pastor Wade Sturdivant officiating.

Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange.

Online condolences may be sent at www.carneyfrostfuneralhome.com. Carney-Frost Funeral Home, LaGrange is handling the arrangements.

Kathleen Clinton

THREE RIVERS, Michigan - Kathleen R. Clinton, 58, Three Rivers, Michigan died Aug. 1, 2019 at Ascencion Borgess Hospital, Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Frurip-May Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Published in KPCNews on Aug. 4, 2019
