HICKSVILLE, Ohio - James L. Fetters, 60, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, Ohio.
Jim was born on May 21, 1959, in Hicksville, the son of Arnold and Phyllis (Zimmerman) Fetters.
Jim was a 1977 graduate of East Side High School, Butler, Indiana. He also graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a Bachelor of Business.
He proudly served our country as a Sergeant in the United States Army during operation Desert Storm, as well as the Honduras Conflict.
On Aug. 1, 1979, he was united in marriage to Kyong (Kim), and she survives.
Jim worked as a machinist for more than 38 years at various machine shops, but finished his career working for himself.
James and Kyong are members of Calvary Baptist Church, Fort Wayne, Indiana, where he served as a deacon.
He enjoyed fishing, genealogy and tending to his vegetable garden.
James is survived by his wife, Kyong ,of Hicksville, Ohio; sons, Justin L. Fetters, of Columbus, Ohio, Michael J. (Antoinette) Fetters, of Columbus, Ohio, Benjamin J. Fetters, of Reading, Michigan, and Patrick A. Fetters of Hicksville, Ohio; mother, Phyllis Dohner; and siblings, Joyce (Daniel) Shaw, Joan (John) Bailer, and Keith (Tracy) Dohner.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arnold, and stepfather, Clyde Dohner.
Visitation for James Fetters will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 2-7 p.m., at Oberlin Turnbull Funeral Home, Hicksville, Chapel, 706 N. Main St., Hicksville.
Funeral services for James will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 6, 2020, at the funeral home, with an hour of visitation prior to the service.
Pastor Mike Harris will officiate.
Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, St. Joe, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to American Legion Post #223, 227 E. High St., Hicksville, Ohio, 43526, or the , 4331 Keystone Drive, Maumee, Ohio 43537.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.