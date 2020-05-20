KPCNews Obituaries
|
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home - Spencerville
6992 St Rd 1
Spencerville, IN 46788
(260) 238-4488
James Garman
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Leo Apostolic Church
11714 Grabill Road
Leo, IN
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
6:00 PM
Leo Apostolic Church
11714 Grabill Road
Leo, IN
James Garman Obituary

BUTLER - James Carl Garman, 62, formerly of Corunna, Indiana, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, in Butler, Indiana.

He was born on Dec. 20, 1957, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Louis H. "Pete" and Ruth I. (Greuter) Garman. They preceded him in death.

Surviving are his sons, Matthew Garman, of Auburn, and Nick (Mandy) Garman, of Auburn; grandson, Connor Garman; brother, Gary (Deb) Garman, of Ossian; sisters, Linda (James) Bradley, Corunna, Diana Strite, of Waterloo; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son, James Garman; brother, Edward J. Garman; sister, Judy Eckert; and brothers-in-law, Chris Eckert and Roger Strite; and a nephew, Andrew Strite.

He worked in maintenance and distribution at Ashley Homestore Distribution Center in Fort Wayne.

He loved trapshooting, fishing, ATV riding, fireworks, fast cars and spending time with family.

A gathering of friends and family will be held, with social distancing restrictions, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, from 4-6 p.m., at Leo Apostolic Church, 11714 Grabill Road, Leo, Indiana, with a memorial service following at 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials be given for funeral expenses.

Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home in Spencerville, Indiana.

To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, please visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on May 20, 2020
