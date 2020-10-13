1/1
James Greenwood
ELKHART - James William Greenwood, 95, of Elkhart, Indiana, died Thursday March 26, 2020, at his home.

He was born on July 22, 1924, in Detroit, Michigan, to Paul E. and Gertrude (MacAlister) Greenwood.

On Aug. 13, 1964, in Chesterton, Indiana, he married Carolyn B. Hart, who survives along with three children, W. Glenn Hart, of Athens, Alabama, John (Deborah) Hart, of Elkhart and Christina Shrock, of Waterloo, Indiana; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his children, David E. Hart and Gary L. Hart; a son-in-law, Neil Shrock; and his brothers, Ray and Paul.

James graduated from Danby High School in Detroit, Michigan, and served in the U.S. Navy in Sub service on the USS Bream and USS Harter during WWII.

After the war, he went to college on the GI Bill and graduated from Ohio State with a bachelor's degree and later received a master's degree from Western Michigan University.

He was a teacher and Media Specialist for Concord Schools.

He was an amateur radio operator and a member of Church of the Brethren. He was a lifetime member of American Legion Post 143 in Bristol.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Frame Cemetery, 60411 C.R. 113, Elkhart, IN 46517.

Military Honors will be given by the U.S. Navy and DAV #19.

Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared on the funeral home website.



Published in KPCNews on Oct. 13, 2020.
