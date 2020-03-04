KPCNews Obituaries
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St Box 5
Fremont, IN 46737
(260) 495-2915
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Living Hope Church
101 North Gonser Avenue
Ashley, IN
View Map
James Gulick


1969 - 2020
James Gulick Obituary

HUDSON - James H. Gulick, age 51, of Hudson, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on January 18, 1969 in Angola, Indiana.

Jim attended Fremont and Angola schools.

He married Stacey Lynn (Vaughn) on February 1, 2010 in Fremont, Indiana.

He was currently working for the Dollar General Store and the Marathon Gas Station in Ashley, Indiana. Jim enjoyed working on cars, and loved animals, especially his dogs, Bruno, Mandie, and Tigger.

Survivors include his wife, Stacey Gulick of Hudson, Indiana, children, Lance (Meagan) Gulick of Coldwater, Michigan, Shawna (James) Coon of Pioneer, Ohio, Dylan Vaughn of Hudson, Indiana, Shannon Green of Angola, Indiana, and Jordan (Mikey) Vaughn of Reading, Michigan, grandchildren, Annalise, Avery, Scarlett, Sadie, and David, sisters, April (John) Callaway of Franklin, Tennessee, Marion (Kevin) Pocock of Stroh, Indiana, Heather (Mike) Poiry of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Mindy (Jim) Nichols of St. James City, Florida, Christina (Keith) Buckner of Hendersonville, Tennessee, and Jennifer Rust of Angola, Indiana, brothers, Irv "Corky" (Lorie) Gulick of Coldwater, Michigan, and Arthur Gulick of Angola, Indiana, father, Charles (Sue) Heckathorn of White Pigeon, Michigan, mother and father-in-law, Bill and Sandy Vaughn of Fremont, Indiana, and step-mother, Lyn Gulick of Fremont, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his step-father and mother, Augustus Irv Gulick, Jr., and Margie Marie (Smith) Gulick, and a nephew, Kyle Carpenter.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Living Hope Church, 101 North Gonser Avenue, Ashley, Indiana 46705. A luncheon will follow at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed in care of the family.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 4, 2020
