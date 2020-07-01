James Hicks

BRAZIL - James "Jim" Walter Hicks went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 22, 2020, following complications of COVID-19.

Jim was born in 1937, at the home of his grandparents, Charles and Desta (Bunger) Hicks in Ligonier, Indiana.

He graduated from Cromwell High School in Noble County, Indiana. He attended Purdue University and served three years in the U.S. Army, serving one year in Korea.

Jim enjoyed a career related to farming, with positions with Massey Ferguson, teaching tractor maintenance and safety and served as a western wheat combine technician, Quaker Oats, Brazil Co-op, and retired from Growers Co-op as an animal health and feed specialist in 1996. He earned many sales awards and was honored in 2004, with the Brazil Chamber of Commerce/Brazil Times Focus award for volunteerism. He also enjoyed several entrepreneurial stints as a former owner of the popular Brazil Pizza King and Hicks Tassel & Supply.

Jim loved and appreciated all people. He was engaged in many volunteer activities locally: Historical Society, Housing Authority, Toastmasters Club, volunteer fireman, Herald of His Coming volunteer, Farm Bureau Credit Union, tractor/horse pulling judge, Preservation Society, and Historical Society; and statewide: Studebaker Club, Sons of American Revolution, 4-H Extension Board, Canal Society, State Fair Round Barn, National Road, and member of VFW. He loved mules and horses.

He loved his church, First Christian Church, Brazil, Indiana, where he served as deacon, elder, and trustee.

He was always looking for the next adventure and especially enjoyed traveling. He and Goldie visited many places, including Israel, Jordan, Mexico, Panama Canal cruise, Haiti, Dominican Republic, France, Germany, Australia, Puerto Rico, Czech Republic, England, Scotland, Ireland, China, Italy, and all 50 United States.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Keith Kenneth and Mary Ruth (Adair) Hicks, of Ligonier, Indiana.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years and 11 months, Goldie (Blanton) Hicks, of Brazil, Indiana; brother, Tom (Tina) Hicks, of Brick, New Jersey; children, Dr. Lisa (Lori Ball) Hicks, of Indianapolis, Indiana, Bradley (Wendy) Hicks, of Louisville, Kentucky, and Derric Hicks, of Indianapolis, Indiana; grandchildren, Luda, Alex, and Mar'yana Hicks, Michael Cocanougher, Matthew and Joe Meyer; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Christian Church, Brazil, Indiana.

A celebration of life was held Thursday, June 25, 2020.